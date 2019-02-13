Kesoram Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 984.21 crore, up 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 984.21 crore in December 2018 up 11.46% from Rs. 883.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 115.35 crore in December 2018 down 167.2% from Rs. 43.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.91 crore in December 2018 down 74.27% from Rs. 131.79 crore in December 2017.

Kesoram shares closed at 61.45 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.31% returns over the last 6 months and -55.65% over the last 12 months.