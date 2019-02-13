Kesoram Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 984.21 crore, up 11.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 984.21 crore in December 2018 up 11.46% from Rs. 883.01 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 115.35 crore in December 2018 down 167.2% from Rs. 43.17 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.91 crore in December 2018 down 74.27% from Rs. 131.79 crore in December 2017.
Kesoram shares closed at 61.45 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.31% returns over the last 6 months and -55.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kesoram Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|984.21
|926.15
|883.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|984.21
|926.15
|883.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|296.39
|274.94
|262.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.15
|24.45
|20.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.02
|33.61
|33.37
|Power & Fuel
|204.03
|166.55
|170.61
|Employees Cost
|75.26
|79.65
|84.79
|Depreciation
|35.09
|35.01
|28.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|372.52
|326.70
|337.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.25
|-14.76
|-54.86
|Other Income
|20.07
|27.65
|158.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|12.89
|103.32
|Interest
|114.17
|109.14
|105.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-115.35
|-96.25
|-1.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-41.37
|P/L Before Tax
|-115.35
|-96.25
|-43.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-115.35
|-96.25
|-43.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-115.35
|-96.25
|-43.17
|Equity Share Capital
|142.59
|142.59
|124.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.09
|-6.75
|-3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-8.09
|-6.75
|-3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.09
|-6.75
|-3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-8.09
|-6.75
|-3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited