Kesoram Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 845.27 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 845.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 842.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.05 crore in September 2022 down 391.26% from Rs. 12.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.21 crore in September 2022 down 54.26% from Rs. 146.93 crore in September 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 57.20 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 845.27 891.23 842.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 845.27 891.23 842.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.60 126.44 87.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.44 -25.71 -4.63
Power & Fuel -- 367.06 --
Employees Cost 53.99 54.84 42.42
Depreciation 24.96 27.11 27.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 621.12 338.12 583.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.16 3.37 106.10
Other Income 15.09 25.97 13.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.25 29.34 119.30
Interest 109.64 110.68 128.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.39 -81.34 -8.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -67.39 -81.34 -8.82
Tax -8.34 -20.09 3.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -59.05 -61.25 -12.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -59.05 -61.25 -12.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -59.05 -61.25 -12.02
Equity Share Capital 310.66 244.54 164.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 -2.35 -0.73
Diluted EPS -2.18 -2.35 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 -2.35 -0.73
Diluted EPS -2.18 -2.35 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
