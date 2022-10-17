Kesoram Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 845.27 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 845.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 842.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.05 crore in September 2022 down 391.26% from Rs. 12.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.21 crore in September 2022 down 54.26% from Rs. 146.93 crore in September 2021.
Kesoram shares closed at 57.20 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kesoram Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|845.27
|891.23
|842.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|845.27
|891.23
|842.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.60
|126.44
|87.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.44
|-25.71
|-4.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|367.06
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.99
|54.84
|42.42
|Depreciation
|24.96
|27.11
|27.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|621.12
|338.12
|583.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.16
|3.37
|106.10
|Other Income
|15.09
|25.97
|13.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.25
|29.34
|119.30
|Interest
|109.64
|110.68
|128.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.39
|-81.34
|-8.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.39
|-81.34
|-8.82
|Tax
|-8.34
|-20.09
|3.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-59.05
|-61.25
|-12.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-59.05
|-61.25
|-12.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-59.05
|-61.25
|-12.02
|Equity Share Capital
|310.66
|244.54
|164.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-2.35
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-2.35
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-2.35
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-2.35
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited