Kesoram Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 845.27 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 845.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 842.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.05 crore in September 2022 down 391.26% from Rs. 12.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.21 crore in September 2022 down 54.26% from Rs. 146.93 crore in September 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 57.20 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.