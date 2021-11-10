Kesoram Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 842.69 crore, up 29.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 842.69 crore in September 2021 up 29.74% from Rs. 649.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.02 crore in September 2021 down 292.32% from Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.93 crore in September 2021 up 31.99% from Rs. 111.32 crore in September 2020.

Kesoram shares closed at 66.60 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and 94.34% over the last 12 months.