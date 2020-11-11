Kesoram Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 649.50 crore, down 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 649.50 crore in September 2020 down 19.95% from Rs. 811.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2020 up 104.68% from Rs. 133.58 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.32 crore in September 2020 up 346.71% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2019.

Kesoram shares closed at 41.25 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.47% over the last 12 months.