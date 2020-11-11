PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kesoram Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 649.50 crore, down 19.95% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 649.50 crore in September 2020 down 19.95% from Rs. 811.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2020 up 104.68% from Rs. 133.58 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.32 crore in September 2020 up 346.71% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2019.

Kesoram shares closed at 41.25 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.47% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations649.50427.29811.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations649.50427.29811.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials84.0847.51177.36
Purchase of Traded Goods----5.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.355.863.48
Power & Fuel143.88--195.96
Employees Cost59.6540.1687.07
Depreciation27.8727.9937.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses257.90260.52326.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.7745.25-22.69
Other Income19.6815.309.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.4560.55-12.99
Interest77.2076.50120.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.25-15.95-133.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.25-15.95-133.58
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.25-15.95-133.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.25-15.95-133.58
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.25-15.95-133.58
Equity Share Capital142.59142.59142.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.69-1.12-9.37
Diluted EPS-0.69-1.12-9.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.69-1.12-9.37
Diluted EPS-0.69-1.12-9.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm

#Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Kesoram #Kesoram Industries #Results

