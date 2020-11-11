Kesoram Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 649.50 crore, down 19.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 649.50 crore in September 2020 down 19.95% from Rs. 811.39 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2020 up 104.68% from Rs. 133.58 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.32 crore in September 2020 up 346.71% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2019.
Kesoram shares closed at 41.25 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.47% over the last 12 months.
|Kesoram Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|649.50
|427.29
|811.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|649.50
|427.29
|811.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|84.08
|47.51
|177.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|5.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.35
|5.86
|3.48
|Power & Fuel
|143.88
|--
|195.96
|Employees Cost
|59.65
|40.16
|87.07
|Depreciation
|27.87
|27.99
|37.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|257.90
|260.52
|326.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.77
|45.25
|-22.69
|Other Income
|19.68
|15.30
|9.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.45
|60.55
|-12.99
|Interest
|77.20
|76.50
|120.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.25
|-15.95
|-133.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.25
|-15.95
|-133.58
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.25
|-15.95
|-133.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.25
|-15.95
|-133.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.25
|-15.95
|-133.58
|Equity Share Capital
|142.59
|142.59
|142.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-1.12
|-9.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-1.12
|-9.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-1.12
|-9.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-1.12
|-9.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm