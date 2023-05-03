English
    Kesoram Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,055.43 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,055.43 crore in March 2023 up 2.29% from Rs. 1,031.78 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.13 crore in March 2023 up 43.37% from Rs. 46.14 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.65 crore in March 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 107.79 crore in March 2022.Kesoram shares closed at 63.50 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.39% over the last 12 months.
    Kesoram Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,055.43986.121,031.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,055.43986.121,031.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.51128.29114.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.80-32.6440.80
    Power & Fuel----328.96
    Employees Cost56.9853.5944.19
    Depreciation25.8424.6128.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses774.48757.18405.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4255.0969.63
    Other Income15.3913.8110.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.8168.9079.64
    Interest122.97106.74123.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.16-37.84-44.05
    Exceptional Items---173.07-22.35
    P/L Before Tax-25.16-210.91-66.40
    Tax0.97-162.93-20.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.13-47.98-46.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.13-47.98-46.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-26.13-47.98-46.14
    Equity Share Capital310.66310.66244.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-1.54-1.93
    Diluted EPS-0.84-1.54-1.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-1.54-1.89
    Diluted EPS-0.84-1.54-1.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

