Kesoram Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,055.43 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,055.43 986.12 1,031.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,055.43 986.12 1,031.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 117.51 128.29 114.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 -32.64 40.80 Power & Fuel -- -- 328.96 Employees Cost 56.98 53.59 44.19 Depreciation 25.84 24.61 28.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 774.48 757.18 405.89 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.42 55.09 69.63 Other Income 15.39 13.81 10.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.81 68.90 79.64 Interest 122.97 106.74 123.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.16 -37.84 -44.05 Exceptional Items -- -173.07 -22.35 P/L Before Tax -25.16 -210.91 -66.40 Tax 0.97 -162.93 -20.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.13 -47.98 -46.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.13 -47.98 -46.14 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -26.13 -47.98 -46.14 Equity Share Capital 310.66 310.66 244.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.84 -1.54 -1.93 Diluted EPS -0.84 -1.54 -1.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.84 -1.54 -1.89 Diluted EPS -0.84 -1.54 -1.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited