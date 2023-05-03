Kesoram Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,055.43 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,055.43 crore in March 2023 up 2.29% from Rs. 1,031.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.13 crore in March 2023 up 43.37% from Rs. 46.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.65 crore in March 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 107.79 crore in March 2022.
|Kesoram shares closed at 63.50 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.39% over the last 12 months.
|Kesoram Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,055.43
|986.12
|1,031.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,055.43
|986.12
|1,031.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|117.51
|128.29
|114.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.80
|-32.64
|40.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|328.96
|Employees Cost
|56.98
|53.59
|44.19
|Depreciation
|25.84
|24.61
|28.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|774.48
|757.18
|405.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.42
|55.09
|69.63
|Other Income
|15.39
|13.81
|10.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|97.81
|68.90
|79.64
|Interest
|122.97
|106.74
|123.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.16
|-37.84
|-44.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-173.07
|-22.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.16
|-210.91
|-66.40
|Tax
|0.97
|-162.93
|-20.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.13
|-47.98
|-46.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.13
|-47.98
|-46.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.13
|-47.98
|-46.14
|Equity Share Capital
|310.66
|310.66
|244.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-1.54
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-1.54
|-1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-1.54
|-1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-1.54
|-1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited