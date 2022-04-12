 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesoram Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,031.78 crore, up 19.76% Y-o-Y

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,031.78 crore in March 2022 up 19.76% from Rs. 861.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.14 crore in March 2022 down 147.86% from Rs. 96.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.79 crore in March 2022 down 18.8% from Rs. 132.74 crore in March 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 60.30 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.17% returns over the last 6 months and 10.93% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,031.78 876.01 861.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,031.78 876.01 861.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 114.16 83.39 101.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 40.80 -3.57 24.14
Power & Fuel 328.96 -- --
Employees Cost 44.19 42.37 59.53
Depreciation 28.15 28.03 34.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 405.89 643.45 560.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.63 82.34 80.72
Other Income 10.01 7.70 17.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.64 90.04 98.29
Interest 123.69 127.85 45.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -44.05 -37.81 52.48
Exceptional Items -22.35 -- -220.88
P/L Before Tax -66.40 -37.81 -168.40
Tax -20.26 -5.84 -264.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -46.14 -31.97 96.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -46.14 -31.97 96.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -46.14 -31.97 96.41
Equity Share Capital 244.41 204.81 164.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.93 -1.61 6.69
Diluted EPS -1.93 -1.61 6.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.89 -1.61 6.69
Diluted EPS -1.93 -1.61 6.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:11 am
