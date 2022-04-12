Kesoram Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,031.78 crore, up 19.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,031.78 crore in March 2022 up 19.76% from Rs. 861.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.14 crore in March 2022 down 147.86% from Rs. 96.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.79 crore in March 2022 down 18.8% from Rs. 132.74 crore in March 2021.
Kesoram shares closed at 60.30 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.17% returns over the last 6 months and 10.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kesoram Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,031.78
|876.01
|861.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,031.78
|876.01
|861.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|114.16
|83.39
|101.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|40.80
|-3.57
|24.14
|Power & Fuel
|328.96
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.19
|42.37
|59.53
|Depreciation
|28.15
|28.03
|34.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|405.89
|643.45
|560.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|69.63
|82.34
|80.72
|Other Income
|10.01
|7.70
|17.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.64
|90.04
|98.29
|Interest
|123.69
|127.85
|45.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.05
|-37.81
|52.48
|Exceptional Items
|-22.35
|--
|-220.88
|P/L Before Tax
|-66.40
|-37.81
|-168.40
|Tax
|-20.26
|-5.84
|-264.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-46.14
|-31.97
|96.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.14
|-31.97
|96.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-46.14
|-31.97
|96.41
|Equity Share Capital
|244.41
|204.81
|164.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-1.61
|6.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-1.61
|6.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.89
|-1.61
|6.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-1.61
|6.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited