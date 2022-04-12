Kesoram Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,031.78 crore, up 19.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,031.78 crore in March 2022 up 19.76% from Rs. 861.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.14 crore in March 2022 down 147.86% from Rs. 96.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.79 crore in March 2022 down 18.8% from Rs. 132.74 crore in March 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 60.30 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.17% returns over the last 6 months and 10.93% over the last 12 months.