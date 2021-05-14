Kesoram Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 861.56 crore, up 61.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 861.56 crore in March 2021 up 61.8% from Rs. 532.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.41 crore in March 2021 up 217.33% from Rs. 82.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.74 crore in March 2021 up 320.46% from Rs. 31.57 crore in March 2020.

Kesoram EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.76 in March 2020.

Kesoram shares closed at 79.35 on May 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.61% returns over the last 6 months and 218.67% over the last 12 months.