MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kesoram Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 861.56 crore, up 61.8% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 861.56 crore in March 2021 up 61.8% from Rs. 532.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.41 crore in March 2021 up 217.33% from Rs. 82.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.74 crore in March 2021 up 320.46% from Rs. 31.57 crore in March 2020.

Kesoram EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.76 in March 2020.

Close

Kesoram shares closed at 79.35 on May 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.61% returns over the last 6 months and 218.67% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations861.56714.42532.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations861.56714.42532.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials101.7692.1488.86
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.14-8.97-4.74
Power & Fuel----149.71
Employees Cost59.5356.2129.04
Depreciation34.4527.6529.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses560.96479.54261.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.7267.85-20.90
Other Income17.5719.6123.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.2987.462.53
Interest45.8176.2984.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.4811.17-82.17
Exceptional Items-220.88----
P/L Before Tax-168.4011.17-82.17
Tax-264.81-42.24--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.4153.41-82.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.4153.41-82.17
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates96.4153.41-82.17
Equity Share Capital184.81142.59142.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.693.74-5.76
Diluted EPS6.693.74-5.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.693.74-5.76
Diluted EPS6.693.74-5.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Kesoram #Kesoram Industries #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 08:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.