Kesoram Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 998.87 crore, up 12.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 998.87 crore in June 2023 up 12.08% from Rs. 891.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.44 crore in June 2023 up 47.04% from Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.75 crore in June 2023 up 97.96% from Rs. 56.45 crore in June 2022.

Kesoram shares closed at 68.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.