    Kesoram Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 998.87 crore, up 12.08% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 998.87 crore in June 2023 up 12.08% from Rs. 891.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.44 crore in June 2023 up 47.04% from Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.75 crore in June 2023 up 97.96% from Rs. 56.45 crore in June 2022.

    Kesoram shares closed at 68.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.

    Kesoram Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations998.871,055.43891.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations998.871,055.43891.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.61117.51126.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.88-1.80-25.71
    Power & Fuel367.13--367.06
    Employees Cost52.4056.9854.84
    Depreciation31.2625.8427.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses364.03774.48338.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.3282.423.37
    Other Income7.1715.3925.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.4997.8129.34
    Interest115.72122.97110.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.23-25.16-81.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-35.23-25.16-81.34
    Tax-2.790.97-20.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.44-26.13-61.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-32.44-26.13-61.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-32.44-26.13-61.25
    Equity Share Capital310.66310.66244.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.04-0.84-2.35
    Diluted EPS-1.04-0.84-2.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.04-0.84-2.35
    Diluted EPS-1.04-0.84-2.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Kesoram #Kesoram Industries #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:55 am

