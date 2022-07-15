 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesoram Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 891.23 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 891.23 crore in June 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 855.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2022 down 579.64% from Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.45 crore in June 2022 down 67.89% from Rs. 175.78 crore in June 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 47.35 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.53% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 891.23 1,031.78 855.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 891.23 1,031.78 855.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.44 114.16 107.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.71 40.80 -47.03
Power & Fuel 367.06 328.96 --
Employees Cost 54.84 44.19 54.39
Depreciation 27.11 28.15 27.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 338.12 405.89 570.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.37 69.63 142.15
Other Income 25.97 10.01 5.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.34 79.64 147.83
Interest 110.68 123.69 122.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -81.34 -44.05 25.80
Exceptional Items -- -22.35 --
P/L Before Tax -81.34 -66.40 25.80
Tax -20.09 -20.26 13.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -61.25 -46.14 12.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -61.25 -46.14 12.77
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -61.25 -46.14 12.77
Equity Share Capital 244.54 244.41 164.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.35 -1.93 0.77
Diluted EPS -2.35 -1.93 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.35 -1.89 0.77
Diluted EPS -2.35 -1.93 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
