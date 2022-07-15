Kesoram Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 891.23 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 891.23 crore in June 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 855.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2022 down 579.64% from Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.45 crore in June 2022 down 67.89% from Rs. 175.78 crore in June 2021.
Kesoram shares closed at 47.35 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.53% over the last 12 months.
|Kesoram Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|891.23
|1,031.78
|855.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|891.23
|1,031.78
|855.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|126.44
|114.16
|107.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.71
|40.80
|-47.03
|Power & Fuel
|367.06
|328.96
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.84
|44.19
|54.39
|Depreciation
|27.11
|28.15
|27.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|338.12
|405.89
|570.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.37
|69.63
|142.15
|Other Income
|25.97
|10.01
|5.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.34
|79.64
|147.83
|Interest
|110.68
|123.69
|122.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-81.34
|-44.05
|25.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-22.35
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-81.34
|-66.40
|25.80
|Tax
|-20.09
|-20.26
|13.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.25
|-46.14
|12.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.25
|-46.14
|12.77
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-61.25
|-46.14
|12.77
|Equity Share Capital
|244.54
|244.41
|164.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-1.93
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-1.93
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-1.89
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-1.93
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited