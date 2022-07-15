Kesoram Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 891.23 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 891.23 crore in June 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 855.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2022 down 579.64% from Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.45 crore in June 2022 down 67.89% from Rs. 175.78 crore in June 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 47.35 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.53% over the last 12 months.