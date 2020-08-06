Kesoram Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 427.29 crore, down 57.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.29 crore in June 2020 down 57.72% from Rs. 1,010.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.95 crore in June 2020 down 47.55% from Rs. 10.81 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.54 crore in June 2020 down 38.91% from Rs. 144.94 crore in June 2019.

Kesoram shares closed at 35.70 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.79% returns over the last 6 months and -43.06% over the last 12 months.