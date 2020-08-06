Kesoram Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 427.29 crore, down 57.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 427.29 crore in June 2020 down 57.72% from Rs. 1,010.67 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.95 crore in June 2020 down 47.55% from Rs. 10.81 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.54 crore in June 2020 down 38.91% from Rs. 144.94 crore in June 2019.
Kesoram shares closed at 35.70 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.79% returns over the last 6 months and -43.06% over the last 12 months.
|Kesoram Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|427.29
|532.49
|1,010.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|427.29
|532.49
|1,010.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.51
|88.86
|229.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|17.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.86
|-4.74
|-23.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|149.71
|212.69
|Employees Cost
|40.16
|29.04
|90.66
|Depreciation
|27.99
|29.04
|37.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|260.52
|261.48
|345.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.25
|-20.90
|101.19
|Other Income
|15.30
|23.43
|6.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.55
|2.53
|107.92
|Interest
|76.50
|84.70
|118.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.95
|-82.17
|-10.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.95
|-82.17
|-10.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.95
|-82.17
|-10.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.95
|-82.17
|-10.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.95
|-82.17
|-10.81
|Equity Share Capital
|142.59
|142.59
|142.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-5.76
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-5.76
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-5.76
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-5.76
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 10:11 am