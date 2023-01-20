 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesoram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.12 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 986.12 crore in December 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 876.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.98 crore in December 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 31.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.51 crore in December 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 118.07 crore in December 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 59.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 986.12 845.27 876.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 986.12 845.27 876.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.29 113.60 83.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.64 4.44 -3.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.59 53.99 42.37
Depreciation 24.61 24.96 28.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 757.18 621.12 643.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.09 27.16 82.34
Other Income 13.81 15.09 7.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.90 42.25 90.04
Interest 106.74 109.64 127.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -37.84 -67.39 -37.81
Exceptional Items -173.07 -- --
P/L Before Tax -210.91 -67.39 -37.81
Tax -162.93 -8.34 -5.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -47.98 -59.05 -31.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -47.98 -59.05 -31.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -47.98 -59.05 -31.97
Equity Share Capital 310.66 310.66 204.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.54 -2.18 -1.61
Diluted EPS -1.54 -2.18 -1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.54 -2.18 -1.61
Diluted EPS -1.54 -2.18 -1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jan 20, 2023