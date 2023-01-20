Kesoram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.12 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 986.12 crore in December 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 876.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.98 crore in December 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 31.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.51 crore in December 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 118.07 crore in December 2021.
Kesoram shares closed at 59.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kesoram Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|986.12
|845.27
|876.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|986.12
|845.27
|876.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|128.29
|113.60
|83.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.64
|4.44
|-3.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.59
|53.99
|42.37
|Depreciation
|24.61
|24.96
|28.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|757.18
|621.12
|643.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.09
|27.16
|82.34
|Other Income
|13.81
|15.09
|7.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.90
|42.25
|90.04
|Interest
|106.74
|109.64
|127.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-37.84
|-67.39
|-37.81
|Exceptional Items
|-173.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-210.91
|-67.39
|-37.81
|Tax
|-162.93
|-8.34
|-5.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.98
|-59.05
|-31.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.98
|-59.05
|-31.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-47.98
|-59.05
|-31.97
|Equity Share Capital
|310.66
|310.66
|204.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-2.18
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-2.18
|-1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-2.18
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-2.18
|-1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited