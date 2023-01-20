Kesoram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.12 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 986.12 crore in December 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 876.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.98 crore in December 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 31.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.51 crore in December 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 118.07 crore in December 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 59.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.