    Kesoram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.12 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 986.12 crore in December 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 876.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.98 crore in December 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 31.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.51 crore in December 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 118.07 crore in December 2021.

    Kesoram shares closed at 59.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.

    Kesoram Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations986.12845.27876.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations986.12845.27876.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.29113.6083.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.644.44-3.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.5953.9942.37
    Depreciation24.6124.9628.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses757.18621.12643.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.0927.1682.34
    Other Income13.8115.097.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.9042.2590.04
    Interest106.74109.64127.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-37.84-67.39-37.81
    Exceptional Items-173.07----
    P/L Before Tax-210.91-67.39-37.81
    Tax-162.93-8.34-5.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-47.98-59.05-31.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-47.98-59.05-31.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-47.98-59.05-31.97
    Equity Share Capital310.66310.66204.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.54-2.18-1.61
    Diluted EPS-1.54-2.18-1.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.54-2.18-1.61
    Diluted EPS-1.54-2.18-1.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm