Kesoram Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 876.01 crore, up 22.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.01 crore in December 2021 up 22.62% from Rs. 714.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.97 crore in December 2021 down 159.86% from Rs. 53.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.07 crore in December 2021 up 2.57% from Rs. 115.11 crore in December 2020.

Kesoram shares closed at 63.70 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)