Kesoram Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 714.42 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 714.42 crore in December 2020 up 11.5% from Rs. 640.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.41 crore in December 2020 up 152.15% from Rs. 102.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.11 crore in December 2020 up 674.63% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2019.

Kesoram EPS has increased to Rs. 3.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.18 in December 2019.

Kesoram shares closed at 68.15 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)