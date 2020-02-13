Kesoram Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 640.76 crore, down 40.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 640.76 crore in December 2019 down 40.01% from Rs. 1,068.20 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.42 crore in December 2019 up 24.08% from Rs. 134.90 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2019 down 51.05% from Rs. 30.36 crore in December 2018.
Kesoram shares closed at 43.80 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.24% returns over the last 6 months and -28.72% over the last 12 months.
|Kesoram Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|640.76
|811.39
|1,068.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|640.76
|811.39
|1,068.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.37
|177.36
|328.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|5.46
|21.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.29
|3.48
|6.49
|Power & Fuel
|160.51
|195.96
|216.82
|Employees Cost
|55.77
|87.07
|96.87
|Depreciation
|27.99
|37.91
|40.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|294.92
|326.84
|385.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.09
|-22.69
|-27.02
|Other Income
|3.96
|9.70
|17.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.13
|-12.99
|-9.69
|Interest
|89.29
|120.59
|125.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-102.42
|-133.58
|-134.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-102.42
|-133.58
|-134.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-102.42
|-133.58
|-134.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-102.42
|-133.58
|-134.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-102.42
|-133.58
|-134.90
|Equity Share Capital
|142.59
|142.59
|142.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.18
|-9.37
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-7.18
|-9.37
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.18
|-9.37
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-7.18
|-9.37
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:05 am