Kesoram Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 640.76 crore, down 40.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 640.76 crore in December 2019 down 40.01% from Rs. 1,068.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.42 crore in December 2019 up 24.08% from Rs. 134.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2019 down 51.05% from Rs. 30.36 crore in December 2018.

Kesoram shares closed at 43.80 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.24% returns over the last 6 months and -28.72% over the last 12 months.