Keshav Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Keshav Cements And Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore in September 2022 up 7.54% from Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 459.75% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2021.

Keshav Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

Keshav Cements shares closed at 101.80 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.71% returns over the last 6 months and 94.83% over the last 12 months.

Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.45 32.57 22.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.45 32.57 22.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.19 20.49 12.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.46 1.89 1.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.55 -2.99 -0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.95 1.02 0.92
Depreciation 3.22 3.19 3.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.73 3.53 1.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.35 5.45 2.95
Other Income 0.39 0.73 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.74 6.18 3.87
Interest 3.67 3.22 4.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.06 2.96 -0.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.06 2.96 -0.47
Tax 0.89 -23.49 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.17 26.45 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.17 26.45 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 22.05 -0.27
Diluted EPS 0.97 22.05 -0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 22.05 -0.27
Diluted EPS 0.97 22.05 -0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
