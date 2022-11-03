Keshav Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore in September 2022 up 7.54% from Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 459.75% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2021.

Keshav Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

Keshav Cements shares closed at 101.80 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.71% returns over the last 6 months and 94.83% over the last 12 months.