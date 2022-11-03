English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Keshav Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Keshav Cements And Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore in September 2022 up 7.54% from Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 459.75% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2021.

    Keshav Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

    Close

    Keshav Cements shares closed at 101.80 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.71% returns over the last 6 months and 94.83% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.4532.5722.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.4532.5722.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.1920.4912.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.461.891.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.55-2.99-0.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.951.020.92
    Depreciation3.223.193.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.733.531.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.355.452.95
    Other Income0.390.730.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.746.183.87
    Interest3.673.224.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.062.96-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.062.96-0.47
    Tax0.89-23.49-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.1726.45-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.1726.45-0.33
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.9722.05-0.27
    Diluted EPS0.9722.05-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.9722.05-0.27
    Diluted EPS0.9722.05-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Keshav Cements #Results #Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am