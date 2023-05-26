Keshav Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore, down 12.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Keshav Cements And Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore in March 2023 down 12.21% from Rs. 36.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.10 crore in March 2023 down 775.29% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2023 down 24.91% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2022.
Keshav Cements shares closed at 160.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.94% returns over the last 6 months and 59.15% over the last 12 months.
|Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.92
|34.30
|36.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.92
|34.30
|36.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.61
|18.74
|15.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.88
|2.61
|2.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.02
|-1.74
|4.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.07
|1.05
|0.98
|Depreciation
|2.68
|3.22
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.34
|3.75
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.32
|6.67
|9.89
|Other Income
|0.50
|0.51
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.82
|7.17
|10.33
|Interest
|7.05
|4.92
|6.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.23
|2.26
|3.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.23
|2.26
|3.75
|Tax
|24.87
|0.87
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.10
|1.39
|3.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.10
|1.39
|3.87
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.73
|1.16
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|-21.73
|1.16
|2.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.73
|1.16
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|-21.73
|1.16
|2.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited