    Keshav Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore, down 12.21% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Keshav Cements And Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore in March 2023 down 12.21% from Rs. 36.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.10 crore in March 2023 down 775.29% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2023 down 24.91% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2022.

    Keshav Cements shares closed at 160.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.94% returns over the last 6 months and 59.15% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.9234.3036.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.9234.3036.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.6118.7415.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.882.612.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.02-1.744.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.050.98
    Depreciation2.683.220.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.343.752.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.326.679.89
    Other Income0.500.510.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.827.1710.33
    Interest7.054.926.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.232.263.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.232.263.75
    Tax24.870.87-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.101.393.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.101.393.87
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.731.162.14
    Diluted EPS-21.731.162.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.731.162.14
    Diluted EPS-21.731.162.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am