Keshav Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore, down 12.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore in March 2023 down 12.21% from Rs. 36.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.10 crore in March 2023 down 775.29% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2023 down 24.91% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2022.

Keshav Cements shares closed at 160.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.94% returns over the last 6 months and 59.15% over the last 12 months.