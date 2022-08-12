 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Keshav Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.57 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Keshav Cements And Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.57 crore in June 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 26.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.45 crore in June 2022 up 409.15% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in June 2022 down 2.09% from Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2021.

Keshav Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 22.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.33 in June 2021.

Keshav Cements shares closed at 133.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 155.08% returns over the last 6 months and 123.22% over the last 12 months.

Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.57 36.36 26.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.57 36.36 26.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.49 15.28 11.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.89 2.09 1.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.99 4.17 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.02 0.98 0.90
Depreciation 3.19 0.99 3.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.53 2.98 3.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.45 9.89 6.23
Other Income 0.73 0.45 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.18 10.33 6.24
Interest 3.22 6.58 3.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.96 3.75 2.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.96 3.75 2.44
Tax -23.49 -0.11 -2.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.45 3.87 5.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.45 3.87 5.20
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.05 2.14 4.33
Diluted EPS 22.05 2.14 4.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.05 2.14 4.33
Diluted EPS 22.05 2.14 4.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
