Keshav Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.57 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.57 crore in June 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 26.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.45 crore in June 2022 up 409.15% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in June 2022 down 2.09% from Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2021.

Keshav Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 22.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.33 in June 2021.

Keshav Cements shares closed at 133.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 155.08% returns over the last 6 months and 123.22% over the last 12 months.