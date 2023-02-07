Keshav Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore, up 22.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore in December 2022 up 22.63% from Rs. 27.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2021.