Keshav Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore, up 22.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore in December 2022 up 22.63% from Rs. 27.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2021.

Keshav Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

Keshav Cements shares closed at 119.95 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.48% returns over the last 6 months and 130.01% over the last 12 months.