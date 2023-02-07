English
    Keshav Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore, up 22.63% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Keshav Cements And Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore in December 2022 up 22.63% from Rs. 27.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2021.

    Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.3024.4527.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.3024.4527.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.7410.1913.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.611.462.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.740.550.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.050.950.92
    Depreciation3.223.223.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.752.732.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.675.355.22
    Other Income0.510.390.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.175.746.13
    Interest4.923.674.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.262.061.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.262.061.73
    Tax0.870.890.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.391.171.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.391.171.61
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.971.34
    Diluted EPS1.160.971.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.971.34
    Diluted EPS1.160.971.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
