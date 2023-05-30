Kesar Terminals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.67 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.67 crore in March 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 8.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 up 101.37% from Rs. 79.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2023 down 5.12% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022.

Kesar Terminals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 72.31 in March 2022.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)