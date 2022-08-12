Kesar Terminals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore, down 5.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore in June 2022 down 5.28% from Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 65.33% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2022 down 27.88% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2021.

Kesar Terminals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2021.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)