Kesar Terminals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, down 0.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in December 2022 down 0.73% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 down 57.05% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 26.35% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.