Kesar Terminals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, down 0.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in December 2022 down 0.73% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 down 57.05% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 26.35% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.

Kesar Terminals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2021.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)