Kesar Terminals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore, down 7.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore in September 2022 down 7.98% from Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 78.96% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2022 up 77.29% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.
Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.08
|9.59
|10.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.08
|9.59
|10.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.47
|2.55
|2.83
|Depreciation
|2.92
|2.88
|2.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.22
|3.32
|3.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.47
|0.84
|1.01
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.06
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.53
|0.89
|1.17
|Interest
|2.72
|7.88
|7.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-6.99
|-5.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.20
|-6.99
|-5.92
|Tax
|0.51
|0.36
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.71
|-7.34
|-6.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.71
|-7.34
|-6.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.71
|-7.34
|-6.37
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-6.72
|-5.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-6.72
|-5.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-6.72
|-5.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-6.72
|-5.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited