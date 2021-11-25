Kesar Terminals Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore, down 11.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore in September 2021 down 11.06% from Rs. 11.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021 down 32.74% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021 down 44.22% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2020.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)