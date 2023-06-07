English
    Kesar Terminals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, down 11.39% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in March 2023 down 11.39% from Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 79.58% from Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2023 up 47.69% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.

    Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)

    Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.299.0110.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.299.0110.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.462.752.60
    Depreciation2.812.882.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.212.794.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.800.600.36
    Other Income2.460.060.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.260.661.15
    Interest4.153.737.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.89-3.07-6.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.89-3.07-6.45
    Tax0.550.290.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.44-3.36-7.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.44-3.36-7.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.44-3.36-7.03
    Equity Share Capital5.465.465.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.31-3.08-6.43
    Diluted EPS-1.31-3.08-6.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.31-3.08-6.43
    Diluted EPS-1.31-3.08-6.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

