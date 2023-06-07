Kesar Terminals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, down 11.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in March 2023 down 11.39% from Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 79.58% from Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2023 up 47.69% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.
Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)
|Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.29
|9.01
|10.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.29
|9.01
|10.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.46
|2.75
|2.60
|Depreciation
|2.81
|2.88
|2.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.21
|2.79
|4.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.60
|0.36
|Other Income
|2.46
|0.06
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.26
|0.66
|1.15
|Interest
|4.15
|3.73
|7.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-3.07
|-6.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.89
|-3.07
|-6.45
|Tax
|0.55
|0.29
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.44
|-3.36
|-7.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.44
|-3.36
|-7.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.44
|-3.36
|-7.03
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-3.08
|-6.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-3.08
|-6.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-3.08
|-6.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-3.08
|-6.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited