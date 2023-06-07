Kesar Terminals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, down 11.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in March 2023 down 11.39% from Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 79.58% from Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2023 up 47.69% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)