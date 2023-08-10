English
    Kesar Terminals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, down 19.68% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in June 2023 down 19.68% from Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 up 39.67% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2023 down 42.18% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

    Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)

    Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.709.299.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.709.299.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.482.462.55
    Depreciation2.782.812.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.163.213.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.720.800.84
    Other Income0.122.460.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.603.260.89
    Interest3.814.157.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.41-0.89-6.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.41-0.89-6.99
    Tax0.020.550.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.43-1.44-7.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.43-1.44-7.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.43-1.44-7.34
    Equity Share Capital5.465.465.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.05-1.31-6.72
    Diluted EPS-4.05-1.31-6.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.05-1.31-6.72
    Diluted EPS-4.05-1.31-6.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

