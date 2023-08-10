Kesar Terminals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, down 19.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in June 2023 down 19.68% from Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 up 39.67% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2023 down 42.18% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)