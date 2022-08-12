Kesar Terminals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.59 crore, down 8.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.59 crore in June 2022 down 8.8% from Rs. 10.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022 down 15.26% from Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.
Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.59
|11.67
|10.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.59
|11.67
|10.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.55
|2.82
|2.60
|Depreciation
|2.88
|2.94
|2.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.32
|5.86
|5.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|0.06
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.11
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|0.16
|0.43
|Interest
|7.88
|7.79
|6.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.99
|-7.63
|-5.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.99
|-7.63
|-5.76
|Tax
|0.36
|0.31
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.34
|-7.95
|-5.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.34
|-7.95
|-5.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.34
|-7.95
|-5.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.72
|-7.27
|-4.96
|Diluted EPS
|-6.72
|-7.27
|-4.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.72
|-7.27
|-4.96
|Diluted EPS
|-6.72
|-7.27
|-4.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited