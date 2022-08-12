Kesar Terminals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.59 crore, down 8.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.59 crore in June 2022 down 8.8% from Rs. 10.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022 down 15.26% from Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)