Kesar Terminals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore, down 22.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore in December 2022 down 22.8% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2022 up 57.68% from Rs. 7.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.
Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)
|Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.01
|9.08
|9.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.01
|9.08
|9.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.75
|2.47
|2.77
|Depreciation
|2.88
|2.92
|2.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.79
|2.22
|4.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|1.47
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|1.53
|-0.43
|Interest
|3.73
|2.72
|7.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.07
|-1.20
|-7.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.07
|-1.20
|-7.81
|Tax
|0.29
|0.51
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.36
|-1.71
|-8.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.36
|-1.71
|-8.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.36
|-1.71
|-8.11
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-1.56
|-7.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-1.56
|-7.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-1.56
|-7.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-1.56
|-7.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited