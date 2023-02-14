Kesar Terminals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore, down 22.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore in December 2022 down 22.8% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2022 up 57.68% from Rs. 7.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)