English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kesar Terminals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore, down 22.8% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore in December 2022 down 22.8% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2022 up 57.68% from Rs. 7.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

    Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)

    Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.019.089.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.019.089.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.752.472.77
    Depreciation2.882.922.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.792.224.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.601.47-0.60
    Other Income0.060.050.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.661.53-0.43
    Interest3.732.727.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.07-1.20-7.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.07-1.20-7.81
    Tax0.290.510.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.36-1.71-8.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.36-1.71-8.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.36-1.71-8.11
    Equity Share Capital5.465.465.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.08-1.56-7.43
    Diluted EPS-3.08-1.56-7.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.08-1.56-7.43
    Diluted EPS-3.08-1.56-7.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kesar Terminals #Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 12:22 pm