Kesar Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore, up 27.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Petroproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore in March 2023 up 27.72% from Rs. 24.47 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 36.52% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2023 up 20.88% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.
Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.78 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)
|Kesar Petroproducts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.25
|20.59
|24.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.25
|20.59
|24.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.91
|16.15
|17.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.90
|-0.92
|-1.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.62
|1.08
|1.97
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.51
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.79
|2.69
|4.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.08
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.33
|-0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.69
|0.41
|0.31
|Interest
|0.54
|0.16
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.25
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|0.25
|0.17
|Tax
|0.31
|0.05
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.20
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.20
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited