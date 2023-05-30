Kesar Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore, up 27.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore in March 2023 up 27.72% from Rs. 24.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 36.52% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2023 up 20.88% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.78 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)