    Kesar Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore, up 27.72% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Petroproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore in March 2023 up 27.72% from Rs. 24.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 36.52% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2023 up 20.88% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

    Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.78 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)

    Kesar Petroproducts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.2520.5924.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.2520.5924.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.9116.1517.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.90-0.92-1.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.621.081.97
    Depreciation1.511.511.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.792.694.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.320.080.46
    Other Income0.370.33-0.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.690.410.31
    Interest0.540.160.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.150.250.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.150.250.17
    Tax0.310.050.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.160.20-0.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.160.20-0.12
    Equity Share Capital9.679.679.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Kesar Petro #Kesar Petroproducts #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am