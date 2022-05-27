Kesar Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore, down 42.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore in March 2022 down 42.09% from Rs. 42.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 245.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 down 27.49% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.91 on December 06, 2021 (BSE)