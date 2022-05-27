 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kesar Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore, down 42.09% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Petroproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore in March 2022 down 42.09% from Rs. 42.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 245.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 down 27.49% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.91 on December 06, 2021 (BSE)

Kesar Petroproducts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.47 46.56 42.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.47 46.56 42.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.99 38.86 22.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.45 -2.47 2.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.97 0.89 1.67
Depreciation 1.51 1.50 1.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.00 7.19 14.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 0.59 0.11
Other Income -0.15 0.28 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 0.86 0.99
Interest 0.14 0.02 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.17 0.84 0.83
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.54
P/L Before Tax 0.17 0.84 0.29
Tax 0.29 -- 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 0.84 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 0.84 0.08
Equity Share Capital 9.67 9.67 9.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.09 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.09 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.09 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.09 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Kesar Petro #Kesar Petroproducts #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 01:34 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.