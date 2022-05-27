Kesar Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore, down 42.09% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Petroproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore in March 2022 down 42.09% from Rs. 42.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 245.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 down 27.49% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.
Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.91 on December 06, 2021 (BSE)
|Kesar Petroproducts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.47
|46.56
|42.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.47
|46.56
|42.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.99
|38.86
|22.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.45
|-2.47
|2.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.97
|0.89
|1.67
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.50
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.00
|7.19
|14.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.59
|0.11
|Other Income
|-0.15
|0.28
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.86
|0.99
|Interest
|0.14
|0.02
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.84
|0.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.54
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|0.84
|0.29
|Tax
|0.29
|--
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.84
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.84
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
