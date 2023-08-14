Kesar Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.61 crore, down 30.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.61 crore in June 2023 down 30.54% from Rs. 46.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 down 44.91% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

Kesar Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months