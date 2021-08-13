Kesar Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.49 crore, up 75.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Petroproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.49 crore in June 2021 up 75.02% from Rs. 23.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 up 524.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2021 up 42.65% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2020.

Kesar Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.05 on August 09, 2021 (BSE)