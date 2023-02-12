Kesar Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.59 crore, down 55.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.59 crore in December 2022 down 55.77% from Rs. 46.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 76.31% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 18.64% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.