    Kesar Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.59 crore, down 55.77% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Petroproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.59 crore in December 2022 down 55.77% from Rs. 46.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 76.31% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 18.64% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

    Kesar Petroproducts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.5921.1746.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.5921.1746.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.1515.5838.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.920.24-2.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.080.89
    Depreciation1.511.511.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.692.847.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-0.080.59
    Other Income0.330.350.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.270.86
    Interest0.160.130.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.250.140.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.250.140.84
    Tax0.050.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.200.100.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.200.100.84
    Equity Share Capital9.679.679.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.010.09
    Diluted EPS0.020.010.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.010.09
    Diluted EPS0.020.010.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited