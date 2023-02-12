Kesar Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.59 crore, down 55.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.59 crore in December 2022 down 55.77% from Rs. 46.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 76.31% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 18.64% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

Kesar Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Read More

Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.91 on December 06, 2021 (BSE)