Kesar Petro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore, up 40.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore in December 2021 up 40.42% from Rs. 33.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021 up 105.85% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021 up 22.28% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2020.

Kesar Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.91 on December 06, 2021 (BSE)