Kesar Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.16 crore, down 3.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.16 crore in December 2020 down 3.31% from Rs. 34.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020 up 508.47% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2020 up 31.29% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2019.

Kesar Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Kesar Petro shares closed at 5.58 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.44% returns over the last 6 months and 7.93% over the last 12 months.