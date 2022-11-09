Kesar Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore, up 32.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore in September 2022 up 32.56% from Rs. 47.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.46 crore in September 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 12.12 crore in September 2021.
|
|Kesar Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.41
|147.33
|47.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.41
|147.33
|47.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|92.80
|0.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|59.53
|29.98
|44.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.35
|7.84
|7.20
|Depreciation
|4.41
|4.36
|3.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.81
|13.99
|8.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.90
|-1.64
|-16.37
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.40
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.19
|-1.24
|-15.66
|Interest
|6.27
|7.99
|6.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.46
|-9.23
|-22.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.46
|-9.23
|-22.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.46
|-9.23
|-22.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.46
|-9.23
|-22.57
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.26
|-9.16
|-22.39
|Diluted EPS
|-25.26
|-9.16
|-22.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.26
|-9.16
|-22.39
|Diluted EPS
|-25.26
|-9.16
|-22.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
