Kesar Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore, up 32.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore in September 2022 up 32.56% from Rs. 47.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.46 crore in September 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 12.12 crore in September 2021.

Kesar Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.41 147.33 47.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.41 147.33 47.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 92.80 0.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 59.53 29.98 44.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.35 7.84 7.20
Depreciation 4.41 4.36 3.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.81 13.99 8.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.90 -1.64 -16.37
Other Income 0.71 0.40 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.19 -1.24 -15.66
Interest 6.27 7.99 6.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.46 -9.23 -22.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -25.46 -9.23 -22.57
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.46 -9.23 -22.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.46 -9.23 -22.57
Equity Share Capital 10.08 10.08 10.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -25.26 -9.16 -22.39
Diluted EPS -25.26 -9.16 -22.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -25.26 -9.16 -22.39
Diluted EPS -25.26 -9.16 -22.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

