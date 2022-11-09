Kesar Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore, up 32.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore in September 2022 up 32.56% from Rs. 47.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.46 crore in September 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 12.12 crore in September 2021.

Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)