    Kesar Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore, up 32.56% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore in September 2022 up 32.56% from Rs. 47.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.46 crore in September 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 12.12 crore in September 2021.

    Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)

    Kesar Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.41147.3347.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.41147.3347.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.2192.800.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks59.5329.9844.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.357.847.20
    Depreciation4.414.363.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8113.998.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.90-1.64-16.37
    Other Income0.710.400.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.19-1.24-15.66
    Interest6.277.996.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.46-9.23-22.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-25.46-9.23-22.57
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.46-9.23-22.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.46-9.23-22.57
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.26-9.16-22.39
    Diluted EPS-25.26-9.16-22.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.26-9.16-22.39
    Diluted EPS-25.26-9.16-22.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

