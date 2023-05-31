Kesar Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 196.30 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.30 crore in March 2023 up 4.56% from Rs. 187.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.50 crore in March 2023 up 82.07% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.03 crore in March 2023 up 47.76% from Rs. 16.94 crore in March 2022.

Kesar Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 14.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.90 in March 2022.

Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)