    Kesar Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 196.30 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196.30 crore in March 2023 up 4.56% from Rs. 187.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.50 crore in March 2023 up 82.07% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.03 crore in March 2023 up 47.76% from Rs. 16.94 crore in March 2022.

    Kesar Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 14.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.90 in March 2022.

    Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)

    Kesar Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations196.30146.72187.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations196.30146.72187.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials219.76157.75203.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.53-24.52-51.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5312.629.33
    Depreciation4.655.584.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9412.1010.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.96-16.8011.49
    Other Income0.420.121.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.38-16.6912.76
    Interest5.897.174.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.50-23.858.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.50-23.858.13
    Tax----0.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.50-23.857.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.50-23.857.96
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.38-23.677.90
    Diluted EPS14.38-23.677.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.38-23.677.90
    Diluted EPS14.38-23.677.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

