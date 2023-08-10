English
    Kesar Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.43 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.43 crore in June 2023 down 9.43% from Rs. 147.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2023 up 40.24% from Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2023 up 69.55% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

    Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)

    Kesar Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.43196.30147.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.43196.30147.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.73219.7692.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.59-68.5329.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.0610.537.84
    Depreciation4.334.654.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.199.9413.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.5419.96-1.64
    Other Income0.420.420.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.9620.38-1.24
    Interest6.485.897.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.5214.50-9.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.5214.50-9.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.5214.50-9.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.5214.50-9.23
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.4814.38-9.16
    Diluted EPS-5.4814.38-9.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.4814.38-9.16
    Diluted EPS-5.4814.38-9.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kesar Ent #Kesar Enterprises #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

