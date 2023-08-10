Kesar Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.43 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.43 crore in June 2023 down 9.43% from Rs. 147.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2023 up 40.24% from Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2023 up 69.55% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)