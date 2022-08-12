 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesar Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.33 crore, up 28.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.33 crore in June 2022 up 28.09% from Rs. 115.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022 down 54.68% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022 down 43.88% from Rs. 5.56 crore in June 2021.

Kesar Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.33 187.73 115.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.33 187.73 115.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.80 203.83 59.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.98 -51.71 32.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.84 9.33 7.02
Depreciation 4.36 4.19 4.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.99 10.60 10.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 11.49 0.60
Other Income 0.40 1.27 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.24 12.76 1.15
Interest 7.99 4.63 7.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.23 8.13 -5.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.23 8.13 -5.97
Tax -- 0.17 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.23 7.96 -5.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.23 7.96 -5.97
Equity Share Capital 10.08 10.08 10.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.16 7.90 -5.92
Diluted EPS -9.16 7.90 -5.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.16 7.90 -5.92
Diluted EPS -9.16 7.90 -5.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 12, 2022
