Kesar Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.33 crore, up 28.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.33 crore in June 2022 up 28.09% from Rs. 115.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022 down 54.68% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022 down 43.88% from Rs. 5.56 crore in June 2021.

Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)