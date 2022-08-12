Kesar Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.33 crore, up 28.09% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 147.33 crore in June 2022 up 28.09% from Rs. 115.02 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022 down 54.68% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022 down 43.88% from Rs. 5.56 crore in June 2021.
Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)
|Kesar Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|147.33
|187.73
|115.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|147.33
|187.73
|115.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.80
|203.83
|59.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.98
|-51.71
|32.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.84
|9.33
|7.02
|Depreciation
|4.36
|4.19
|4.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.99
|10.60
|10.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|11.49
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.40
|1.27
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|12.76
|1.15
|Interest
|7.99
|4.63
|7.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.23
|8.13
|-5.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.23
|8.13
|-5.97
|Tax
|--
|0.17
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.23
|7.96
|-5.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.23
|7.96
|-5.97
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.16
|7.90
|-5.92
|Diluted EPS
|-9.16
|7.90
|-5.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.16
|7.90
|-5.92
|Diluted EPS
|-9.16
|7.90
|-5.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited